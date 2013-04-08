Diane Kruger Named Face of Chanel Skin Care

Diane Kruger, the always flawless fashion icon, is finally being recognized for her gorgeous beauty looks as well. The 36-year-old actress (who has fronted Calvin Klein fragrance campaigns in the past, as well as the Chanel Allure fragrance) has just been announced as the face of a new Chanel skin care line. The German stunner will join the likes of Gisele Bundchen, who just became the face of her first Chanel beauty campaign, fronting Les Beiges.

Kruger’s new campaign is expected to be unveiled later this year, and we can only hope that it will show off her gorgeous skin to the best of its ability. Considering she doesn’t seem to have a wrinkle or blemish (ever) and we gawk over every single paparazzi shot of her and her hot beau Joshua Jackson, we feel comfortable saying that we know Kruger’s skin like our own. Major props to Lagerfeld for recognizing a great spokesmodel when he sees it.

Now, we’ll just have to wait and see what the products are that she’ll be touting…

What do you think of Kruger as the latest Chanel spokesmodel? Who do you like better, Gisele or Diane?

[Image Courtesy of Chanel]