Diane Kruger For L’Oreal Paris Shoot Sneak Peek! (VIDEO)

The always gorgeous Diane Kruger was spotted in Paris in April filming a L’Oreal ad, as she has been a spokeswoman for the brand since 2009, and we’ve gotten a sneak peek of the ad as the behind-the-scenes interview with Kruger has been released to YouTube.

Kruger is seen in a few different makeup looks throughout the video, one a dolled up glossy red lip and metallic silver eye (our personal favorite) and another a more subdued gray smokey eye with strong black liner and a pale pink lip, topped off with a loose updo and fabulous fedora. The third look is similar to the fedora look, but has Kruger with her hair down and flowing as she poses in black turtleneck with all attention on her glossy pink lips and silver shadow.

Enjoy the preview above, and let us know what you think below! We can’t wait to see more!