Learn How to Get Diane Kruger’s Soft and Flawless Waves

Diane Kruger can do no wrong in our eyes. Whether we’re talking about her impeccable fashion sense, her taste in boys (she’s been dating Pacey for 7 years now, and we’ve been jealous the entire time) or her always stunning beauty looks, Kruger knows how to push the limits but push them in all the right ways. The other night though, she chose to tone things down for a screening of her current show, “The Bridge,” opting for a neutral palette with her makeup, and fresh, textured waves that were absolutely perfect – basically the waves that we’re always trying to get, but somehow just don’t quite achieve.

Luckily for us, her hairstylist Kylee Heath broke down exactly how to achieve the look for us, explaining just what she did on Kruger below:

“I started by spraying the (clean) roots with Leonor Greyl’s Spray Structure Naturelle and then I sprayed roots through ends with Original Mineral Atonic Thickening Spray. I combed the products through and blew the hair out using an Ibiza boar bristle round brush.

Next, I sprayed Leonor Greyl Voluforme throughout the roots and added texture by wrapping sections around a 1 1/4 inch iron. I wrapped the front sections away from the face and as I worked my way around the head I alternated, wrapping some front and some back. Once the texture was in and cooled I massaged the root of the hair, breaking up the waves and finished by spraying the hair with Oscar Blandi Lacca Hairspray. I smoothed out any flyaways with Kevin Murphy Easy Rider.”