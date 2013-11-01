Best of the Week: Diane Kruger, Blake Lively, More Go for Soft, Smokey Eyes

There are few things we love more than a good smokey eye. It’s versatile, it’s easy and it looks good on just about everyone. This week, celebrities were showing the smokey eye look more love than anything else, opting for eye makeup instead of bold lips or elaborate hairstyles. Diane Kruger, Blake Lively and more wore soft, feminine smokey eyes, and we can’t get enough of the look.

Of course, not every celebrity went for the same red carpet look. Kate Bosworth experimented with a mohawk braid while ladies like Allison Williams and Kaley Cuoco went for a minimalistic look. Take a look at our picks for best celebrity looks of the week above, then tell us which look was your favorite in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

The Red Carpet Look That Will Cost You Less Than $10

Lucy Hale’s Makeup Artist on What It’s Like Working With the Actress, Latest Beauty Trend, More

Blake Lively is the New Face of L’Oreal Paris