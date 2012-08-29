Carine Roitfeld for M.A.C.; Nicole Richie Debuts A Fragrance

While former Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld’s much-anticipated magazine won’t be out for a few weeks, her collection for M.A.C. debuts online this Thursday. It will, of course, include Roitfeld’s signature kohl liner and nude lipstick, along with stick-on stars for your face. —via BellaSugar

In the first episode of L’Oreal’s “Hairspray Confessions” video series, Coco Rocha says she trademarked a slogan for butts. The Irish dancer-turned-supermodel once sold shorts emblazoned with “Irish Dancers Kick Butt” on the backside. —via YouTube

Just in case you aren’t sick of celebrity fragrances yet, Nicole Richie’s new scent Nicole hits department stores today. —via People Style Watch

The New York Times reports on women in their 50s and 60s who are embracing edgy hair (think blue and purple streaks, gravity-defying assymetry). “The worst thing is to look too suburban,” one blond-streaked salon client said. —via The New York Times