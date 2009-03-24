Diamonds Forever

If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, then La Mer’s new The Body Refiner exfoliating cream is bound to be your new bestie. With its 1.75 carats of pure diamond dust this exfoliator delivers a resurfacing treatment to your skin that not only polishes but also softens with luxury.

Plus, The Body Refiner also incorporates fermented acidic sea muds that have been harvested from a natural marine source to detoxify and purify the skin. Between the pure diamond powder and the polished sea quartz, this exfoliator acts as a precious treatment that instantly scrubs away dull cells to reveal a smooth new surface.

The new cream is only $110 for 200 ml, and can be purchased at select department stores and on La Mer’s website.

Now your skin really can glimmer like diamonds!