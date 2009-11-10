D&G “The One” Fragrance Launches With Scarlett Johansson

This past September, Dolce & Gabbana launched a new scent in their popular fragrance trio, called Rose the One, alongside previous bestsellers, The One and L’eau The One. As we reported back in August, Gisele got booted from the coveted ad campaign and was replaced by voluptuous actress Scarlett Johansson, but who can really blame Domenico and Stefano for their new crush? Scarjo is as sexy as starlets get, and if anyone can convince us to switch up our scent, it would be the blonde-haired seductress.

The ad campaigns for both fragrances were snapped by photographer Jean Baptiste Mondino. Check out the sensual ads below:

L’eau The One:

The One:

To purchase any of Dolce & Gabbana’s fragrances, visit neimanmarcus.com.