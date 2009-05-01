The D&G Fragrance Anthology: Five New Unisex Scents Coming Soon

Under development for two years, The D&G Fragrance Anthology is finally set to launch, according to WWD. In the first major brand move for D&G, the company will debut a five-scent collection of unisex fragrances.

Inspired by tarot cards, the five scents – Le Bateleur 1, L’Imperatrice 3, L’Amoureaux 6, La Roue de la Fortune 10 and La Lune 18 – were created to cross age and gender lines and are each represented by a different iconic model. (Get ready to see Claudia Schiffer, Eva Herzigova, Naomi Campbell, Fernando Fernandes, Noah Mills and Tyson Ballou bare all for D&G.)

Though all the scents are unisex, La Lune’s blend of lily and tuberose heart with a sandalwood base, and L’Impératrice’s watermelon, kiwi, pink cyclamen with a musky base, are both considered more feminine. Le Bateleur’s mix of aromatic top notes and cedarwood and vetiver base, and L’Amoureux’s spicy top and middle notes of bergamot, juniper, pink pepper, cardamom, birch leaf and sensual wood and musk base, have more masculine qualities. La Roue de la Fortune, on the other hand, is considered truly unisex because of its feminine tuberose, gardenia and jasmine heart and masculine benzoin and patchouli base.

Although a September global launch date was planned to coincide with an image overhaul for D&G boutiques in October, the pastel-colored scents will be available July 25th at Nordstrom locations nationally as well as at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street and SoHo. The fragrances will retail for $65.