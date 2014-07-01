Mastering The Dewy Look: Glowy vs. Greasy

Nothing screams “summer makeup” more than rocking that sun-kissed glow. Unfortunately, walking the line between dewy and greasy can be a tight one. One step over the edge and your look can go downhill very quickly. Luckily, there are a few ways to keep your look glowing instead of oily. Follow these tips below to stay glistening, all while keeping your oil under control!

Always start with a primer: Get an oil-free primer formulated for oily skin, and apply a few dabs all over your face before putting on your makeup. Whether it’s grease or sweat, the primer will help to lock out anything that makes your skin too shiny — especially in the summer.

Use a light foundation or tinted moisturizer: The dewy look is all about being fresh-faced and glowing. For good, even coverage during the summer, use a light foundation. If you can manage to use even lighter coverage, opt for a tinted moisturizer or BB cream. Oil-free products are of course a plus, as they won’t add any unwanted kind of shine to your face.

Less really is more: Highlighter is the icing on the cake to creating the ultimate glowy look. Unfortunately, if we get too carried away with it, we can quickly go from glowing to a hot mess. Placing highlighter or slightly shimmery products all over your face is what will push you over that edge. Instead, place highlighters specifically on the top of your cheekbones and down the bridge of your nose. If you want a little extra glow, pop some into the corner of your eyes, and right above your upper lip on your cupid’s bow. Wherever the light naturally hits your face is where the highlighter will look best.

Powder placement matters: While finishing makeup off with a setting powder keeps us from looking greasy, it needs to be used sparingly while aiming for a glowy look. Too much powder can mattify your face (and we all know matte is the opposite of dewy). Use powder with a light hand and a big fluffy brush, simply going down your T-zone. If you don’t have oily skin and still want glistening look, a setting spray is an even better route to take for locking in your dewy look!