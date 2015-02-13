One Look, Two Finishes: Dewy Vs. Matte

Primer Is The Priority

Matte makeup is thankfully super easy to wear and apply. The trick is to have your skin properly prepped. Make sure you're well moisturized otherwise dry and flaky patches somehow become "highlighted" when matte makeup collects in the dry skin bits.

A mattifying primer does most of the work for you. Rouge Bunny Rouge Mattifying Primer was used all over the face (you can also use it as a targeted mattifier for eyelids and T-zone) here to create a velvety suede texture for Rouge Bunny Rouge's Milk Aquarelle Foundation (in Cashew Milk Parfait).

A soft brown powder eye shadow was swept all over the eyelid and blended into the crease as well as along the lower lash line for a softly defined eye. Nars The Multiple in 413 BLKR was dragged under the cheekbones for definition and blended for a sheer berry wash.