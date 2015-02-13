One Look, Two Finishes: Dewy Vs. Matte

Aside from what color or “vibe” you’re working with, what makes for a great makeup look is a decisive finish. Are you going for a graphic stark matte look or perhaps a glowy light-reflecting appeal? Mixing the two is often par for the course but when you stick to one or the other the result can be rather striking. Shine or no shine, a deliberate approach to your makeup’s finish pulls together your whole face and makes you appear put together, even if you’re not doing anything terribly complex. Check out the same overall look with two very different finishes, above.
When you've got your look DOWN but you want to switch things up a bit, why not play with finish and texture? Here's a really easy way to tweak your makeup to change your whole look whether it's dewy or matte.
Photos by Alle Connell/Rolly Robinson
Primer Is The Priority
Matte makeup is thankfully super easy to wear and apply. The trick is to have your skin properly prepped. Make sure you're well moisturized otherwise dry and flaky patches somehow become "highlighted" when matte makeup collects in the dry skin bits.
A mattifying primer does most of the work for you. Rouge Bunny Rouge Mattifying Primer was used all over the face (you can also use it as a targeted mattifier for eyelids and T-zone) here to create a velvety suede texture for Rouge Bunny Rouge's Milk Aquarelle Foundation (in Cashew Milk Parfait).
A soft brown powder eye shadow was swept all over the eyelid and blended into the crease as well as along the lower lash line for a softly defined eye. Nars The Multiple in 413 BLKR was dragged under the cheekbones for definition and blended for a sheer berry wash.
Truly, Mattely, Deeply
The finished look is a bit 90s grunge but updated with a more modern palette. Maybelline Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lip Color in 695 Divine Wine was applied to the lips and blotted once and then reapplied.
Darker and dramatic lipstick shades tend to be more versatile to wear matte, whether it's day or night. Brown eye shadow and wine lips are make for a great polished winter look.
A Glossy Eye
Eye gloss is rather unwieldy and tends to go where it wants. The easiest way to wear it is over a nude makeup-free eyelid, that way you can't see the creasing. To create this look, MAC Fluidline was lightly applied all over the lid with fingers to make it a wash rather than a line. Once dry, an eye gloss was dotted in the inner corners of eyes and on the center of the eyelid, close to the lash line and blended along the lash line with a finger to gently tap it along.
One way to prevent eye gloss from creasing immediately is to only apply it where it'll be visible– like the part of your lid that shows when your eyes are open. Apply gloss too far up the lid and it'll sink in the crease as soon as you blink.
Glow On
Highlighter and Illuminators are key for creating a dewy look– as is well moisturized skin. Mixing a drop of an illuminator like Kevyn Aucoin's Celestial Skin Liquid Lighting with your foundation or moisturizer gives an ethereal glow to your skin with the subtlest shimmer particles so you look lit from within. A gel-cream blush like Vincent Longo's Hydro Stick gives your skin a dewy glow with a sheer wash of warm color so you look angelically flushed.
Dot more of the illuminator on the parts of your face where your bones appear, like your cheekbones, brow bone, down the center of the nose and on your cupid's bow for pretty definition. Apply a lip gloss of your choice and you're ready to go. So easy!