9 Beauty Experts Share Their Favorite Detox Products for Thanksgiving and Beyond

Few holidays require more work than Thanksgiving. Should you decide to host family and friends at your home, there are a number of time-consuming tasks to complete, from planning a multi-course menu to cleaning it up after everyone’s collapsed in front of the television. And although Turkey Day is a time when we give thanks and usually cater to others, that doesn’t mean we don’t deserve to spoil ourselves, too; especially when our skin and hair have been through the wringer.
Plus, let’s be real: we’ll look for any excuse to swipe or swatch a new beauty product. So if you’re already plotting a self-care sesh or looking for things to put on your Black Friday shopping list, some of our favorite hair and skin experts are sharing the products they use to detox after a long day. Even if you won’t be in the kitchen this week, we guarantee these will come in handy well beyond the holiday season.
An Eye Opener
"Dermalogica’s Stress Positive Eye Lift hides some of the biggest holiday sins – at least when it comes to the eye area! This fast-acting eye treatment visibly reduces the appearance of puffiness and dark circles and instantly brightens and lifts the eye area. Tip: leave it in the fridge to maximize the soothing effects of the cooling massage applicator!” - Beth Bialko, Associate Director of Global Curriculum at the International Dermal Institute
$65, at Dermalogica
An Energy Booster
In terms of [Dope Naturally] Beet Bliss and Beet Force, the focus is on the dual power of beets for endless energy ( body and mind ) and glowing energized skin since higher blood flow gives you that natural glow. Beets energize the entire body because of naturally occurring nitrates that allow the faster blood flow and more oxygen being delivered to your cells - nitrates not only improve oxygen efficiency, but also oxygen delivery." -Sylwia Wiesenberg, Wellness Expert and Founder of DOPE Naturally
$35, at DOPE Naturally
A Hair Hydrator
"I'm a huge fan of hair masks. The new Not Your Mother’s Naturals Matcha Green Tea & Wild Apple Blossom Butter Masque is detoxifying, nourishing and conditioning helping restore damaged hair. It’s free of harsh chemicals and great to use once or twice a week for healthier hair.” -Celebrity hairstylist Michele Carrillo
Sherry Herrity, Not Your Mother's in-house chemist, also says the matcha is derived from "ground green tea leaves, and known for its high antioxidant and free radical scavenging properties."
$8.99, at Ulta
A De-Bloater
"Start by soaking in an Epsom salt bath to help you debloat. Put two cups of the salt in your bath water and soak for twenty minutes. It contains high levels of magnesium which stimulates the lymphatic system, so it moves waste water out of your tissue. It's also an anti-inflammatory and relaxes your joints and muscles." -Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist and founder of Joanna Vargas Skincare and Salon
$4.89, at Target
A Deep Skin Cleanser
Vargas also recommends a charcoal bar soap, like her Miracle Bar, that is gentle enough for the face and body. The charcoal helps to detox the skin while olive oil works as an anti-inflammatory while hydrating the skin.
$22, at Joanna Vargas
A Gentle Breakout Buster
“Unlike most clay masks that dry and cake on your skin like spackle, the Detoxifying Silt Gelée Mask is a moisture rich formulation with serious innovation. As a talented cosmetic chemist, Takako took rare, pure uncontaminated Black Silt from Finnish lakes, and created a gel technology to deliver the silt's larger particle size and beneficial properties to the skin. It delivers bioactives while not stripping or drying out the skin. People have coined it the Holy Grail of black head erasers” -Brandy Hoffman, Co-Founder of Volition Beauty
$60, at Sephora
A Hair Refresher
“Marc Anthony True Professional’s Coconut Clear Dry Shampoo saves time and gets rid of dirt and grease, all while adding a punch of volume and refreshing hair after too much holiday celebrating! Unlike the average dry shampoo that is made with starch, our formula is clear so it works with every hair color imaginable. The bonus to no starch is no stick. The magic is the Zeolites, which are porous molecules that trap the excess oil and dirt making all the stuff that leaves hair flat and lifeless vanish.” – Marilisa Sears, Artistic Director for Marc Anthony True Professional
$8.29, at Walgreens
A Glow Restorer
"The clay from Amazonia Preciosa [mask] comes from the Amazonia Forest in Northern Brasil. It has minerals and antioxidants that revitalize and detox your skin without making it dry. Simply a gift from nature!” -Clelia Angelon, CEO and FOUNDER of Surya Brasil
$8, at Surya Brasil
Editor's Pick: A Head-to-Toe Body Exfoliator
If the stench of a hot kitchen is still sitting on your skin, French Girl Organics' Body Polish will make you feel brand new. It's made with a nourishing mix of butters, oils and Himalayan sea salts that will slough away dead skin cells and leave you smelling fresher than ever.
$38, at French Girl Organics
