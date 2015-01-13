Beauty Buzz: Detox Foods to Add to Your Diet, How to Minimize the Damage Caused By Dyeing Your Hair, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Coloring your hair? Take these steps before, during, and after your appointment to minimize the damage. [Byrdie]

2. You can detox your system without going on an actual diet by adding surprising foods like lemon water and cilantro to your meal plan. [Daily Makeover]

3. If you like shoes and new scents, you’ll be really into this news. Jeremy Scott’s first fragrance for Adidas will be shaped like a sneaker. [Lucky]

4. Celebrities from Miley Cyrus to Drew Barrymore are making dark roots incredibly cool, which means you have every reason to put off that hair color touch up at least one more week. [Marie Claire]

5. Winter and hydrating lotion go hand in hand, literally. Prevent dry skin this season with aroundup of hand creams that fit every single budget. [Fashionista]