Hailey Baldwin’s Detox Diet Clearly Works—but Is It Healthy?

We kinda hate to admit that we're obsessed with studying what celebs eat to stay looking so glowy and perfect all the time, but we are. It's not like we follow every detail Hollywood's elite makes public, but it's fascinating nonetheless—so when Hailey Baldwin was talking about the pretty extreme detox she put herself through to get ready for New York Fashion Week last year, you better believe we were listening.

“Right now, I’m on a metabolic detox,” she told People last fall. “I’m trying to reset my body before I get into the craziness of all this traveling and running around.”

Though she didn’t specify what “detox,” exactly, she had embarked upon, she did say that she spent 10 days detoxing and took supplements in addition to changing her diet. “It’s like a cleanse that you have to do with like protein powder and all this different stuff and you have to eat a certain type of way,” she said. “I eat healthy regardless but it’s very much more scaled down,” she said, telling the publication that she added “clean foods,” including fruits and vegetables, to her daily eating plan.

In addition to the whole “cleanse” or whatever, Baldwin also ensured that she got enough sleep on a regular basis in the weeks leading up to this one. “Sleep is such a big one because I think when you’re traveling so much and you’re running around, you don’t realize how off your body gets,” she said. Indeed. Well, her abs look great—here’s hoping that the detox she went with is more along the lines of Dr. Joshi’s 21-day holistic detox (Kate Moss and Cate Blanchett are fans), on which you eat from a specific list of non-acidic foods, and less like a juice cleanse or, worse, a Master Cleanse, which can be wreak havoc on your body.

More and more, experts are warning against extreme cleanses, because they can be dangerous and can also lead to bad eating habits. “Long-term juice cleansing can lead to deficiencies as well as to yo-yo dieting, which itself can lead to a whole host of problems,” cautions celebrity nutritionist and author Keri Glassman. “The best cleanses don’t follow an all-liquid diet, include any weight loss pills or powders and are not meant to be followed for a long period of time,” Glassman said. “Steer clear of a cleanse that requires you to invest a lot of money or requires really extreme practices.”

Plus, your kidneys, skin, and urinary system detox automatically, as long as you take care of yourself. “What many people don’t realize is that your body is a natural cleansing system built to detox all the time, if you treat it right,” said Glassman. She advises sticking to an organic, whole food–based diet for about four days for a reset, which can result in feeling less bloated, more energetic, and possibly shedding a few pounds. “The best way to stay cleansed is to consistently eat organic greens and lots of other veggies, and carefully portioned organic fruit and healthy fats,” Glassman said. “Follow a high-in-fiber diet with plenty of water, and take out all packaged and processed foods.”

