Detangling Your Hair with Ease

Caught up in a complicated hair situation? We know from experience knots, tangles and snarls are simply no fun. But before you literally tear out your hair in frustration, we rounded up a few experts tips guaranteed to leave your rat’s nest looking and feeling silky smooth in no time.

Hydrate Hair to Avoid Tangles

“Dry, brittle strands and hair that isn’t conditioned correctly are the number one reasons for tangles,” shares Graham Stancliffe, Cultural Hair Specialist at the Revolver Salon in Ricky’s NYC. “[Additionally] extremely curly hair will tend to knot and tangle more easily.”

Hair is Strongest When Dry

“The least damage done [to hair] when detangling hair while dry,” explains Melissa Peverini, Cricket Hair Tools ambassador, master hair designer and colorist. “Hair is weakest when it is wet so you do not want to stretch it too hard—or it will snap. The hydrogen bonds are broken when the hair is wet, making it a more delicate state. However, these bonds reform hence stronger follicles.

Become a Sleeping Beauty

“You should always sleep in a satin scarf, or on a satin pillow,” shares Mizani Artist, Micah Rene’. “Also make sure hair is pinned up , twisted etc [while sleeping] leaving delicate strands free from friction.”

Search For The Right Ingredients

“ There are many key ingredients to help detangle and prevent knotting,” explains Stancliffe. “Oil-based products, silicones and lower PH-acidifiers are all designed help to tighten and smooth the cuticle.”

Un-Tease Effectively

“Make sure to use a natural boar cushion brush like the Smoothing Brush from Cricket and brush light, soft strokes until it loosens,” shares Peverini. “If the tease is packed too tight, spray some leave-in conditioner in to loosen it up.”

Start from the Beginning

“While hair is dry use an oil like MIZANI Supreme Oil, pour a nice amount in your hands and rub it throughout hair paying close attention to the ends of hair,” shares Rene’. “Then section the hair into four sections or more for better control and detailing while detangling. Next, start the dry detangling process at the nape of the head at the ends of the hair removing tangles using a Denman Brush or a wide tooth comb.”

Select The Right Product Mix

“Your hair type will determine what conditioner to use,” says Stancliffe. “Hair should always be conditioned [at any state]. Determining whether your hair needs protein, moisture, or both is key. Always use as much as is needed—don’t skimp!”

Opt for Combs Instead of Brushes

“I prefer a wide-detangling comb when wet, such as the Ultra Smooth Coconut Comb since it is wide and won’t stretch the hairs causing breakage,” Peverini .”It also glides through hair better than traditional plastic. Use a detangling brush with nylon bristles if the hair is extremely tangled. Nylon is stronger than boar hairs so it will help detangle easier.”

Always Start From the Ends

“It is very important to detangle from ends to the root to prevent from causing damage to an already rough and disturbed cuticle—which could furthermore result in breakage,” adds Rene’. “[After washing] super saturate hair using a MIZANI moisturizing conditioner and re-section hair, gently combing hair starting at the ends through shaft to root using a wide tooth comb.”

Trim Hair Frequently

“Do not wait longer than three months to get your ends trimmed or they will begin to knot up and split,” warns Peverini.”Fine hair tangles more easily, especially since it is more fragile and delicate, while naturally curly tendrils often tangle because they typically lack moisture.”

Follow This Sage Advice

“Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize! Patience is key when detangling—always use a leave-in conditioner and be gentle,” shares Stancliffe.