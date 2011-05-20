Details On Kardashian OPI, Daria Werborwy Doesn’t Brush Hair

Kim K. tweeted more details about the Kardashian collab with OPI yesterday, confirming that it’s full of “glitz and glam.” We’re hoping she outsells Justin Bieber. (People StyleWatch)

Jennifer Lawrence isn’t the only one dying her locks for a movie role. Carey Mulligan is also a new brunette, for her role as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby. (Allure Daily Beauty Reporter)

Redken is reformulating their entire line of haircare products to help strengthen your hair and prevent breakage by adding a new Fortifying Complex and special Interlock Protein Network ingredient. (Elle.com)

We already knew that Daria Werbowy (recently seen in Lancome’s Color Design ad) was a natural beauty, but she apparently loves to go really natural. As in, “not brushing my hair for weeks.” (T magazine)