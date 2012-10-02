Get All of the Details on Chanel’s Spring 2013 Show

One of the most anticipated shows of all of fashion month, Chanel, brought not only whimsical hula hoop bags (that’s the descriptive term we’re going with at the moment, it’s good, right?) but also out-of-this-world metallic smokey eyes.

Each season we can expect decadence from the collaboration between Karl Lagerfeld, Creative Director of makeup for Chanel, Peter Philips, and legendary hairstylist Sam McKnight. They’ve succeeded once again this spring, creating a platinum smokey eye (with color layered from brow bone to inner tear duct) that is still heavy on the mod cat eye with a simple and relaxed ponytail that was pulled together with a pearl accessory.

If you remember, pearls were also used for last spring’s shows, and we’re not complaining. The simple hair accessory is easy to take off the runway and tied in perfectly with the va-va-voom smokey eye. Above you’ll find a few images capturing the looks via Twitter, below let us know what you think of the show!