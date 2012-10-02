StyleCaster
Share

Get All of the Details on Chanel’s Spring 2013 Show

What's hot
StyleCaster

Get All of the Details on Chanel’s Spring 2013 Show

Rachel Adler
by
Get All of the Details on Chanel’s Spring 2013 Show
8 Start slideshow

One of the most anticipated shows of all of fashion month, Chanel, brought not only whimsical hula hoop bags (that’s the descriptive term we’re going with at the moment, it’s good, right?) but also out-of-this-world metallic smokey eyes.

Each season we can expect decadence from the collaboration between Karl Lagerfeld, Creative Director of makeup for Chanel, Peter Philips, and legendary hairstylist Sam McKnight. They’ve succeeded once again this spring, creating a platinum smokey eye (with color layered from brow bone to inner tear duct) that is still heavy on the mod cat eye with a simple and relaxed ponytail that was pulled together with a pearl accessory.

If you remember, pearls were also used for last spring’s shows, and we’re not complaining. The simple hair accessory is easy to take off the runway and tied in perfectly with the va-va-voom smokey eye. Above you’ll find a few images capturing the looks via Twitter, below let us know what you think of the show!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

We scoured Twitter to find you all of the good scoop from behind-the-scenes (and front row) at Chanel.

Photo: Imaxtree/

@Allure_Magazine got this gorgeous shot of model Cara Delevingne with her finished makeup look backstage. Note just how far up into the brow bone (and beneath the lower lash line) the eye makeup was taken.

Hairstylist @SamMcKnight tweeted a picture prior to the show of all of his "pearly queens" backstage.

@Styledotcomcelia got a different take on the platinum smokey eye, showing off the look on the top of the lids.

@CartonMagazine had to display just how organized Peter Philips' makeup area is – and look at all of that Chanel!

The finale shot (via @Fashionista_com) shows off the turbines that the girls walked through on the runway.

This is the hula hoop bag that caught the fashion world by storm. It may look good on that model, but can anyone else pull it off? (via @Fashionista_com)

Well, okay, Karl can. (Via @laurenalexisnyc)

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Fall Essential: The Leather Jacket

Fall Essential: The Leather Jacket
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share