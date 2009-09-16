Desperately Seeking Big Bows At Marc By Marc Jacobs

The final look

Photo: Nathan Bush

Desperately seeking Susan. Meet me, four o’clock, Battery Park. Keep the faith. Love, Jim

Don your lace and vintage Jean Paul Gautier: Beauty at Marc by Marc Jacobs was all about Desperately Seeking Susan era bows and undone texture complemented by bold, matte fuchsia lips.

Photo: Nathan Bush

Guido Palau for Redken created a fuzzy, undone french twist inspired by Madonna’s Desperately Seeking Susan film from 1985. Huge bows adorned the models’ heads, surrounding slapdash free stands framing the face. “That movie gels with Marc’s general aesthetic for this collection,” said Palau.

Guido Palau for Redken

Photo: Nathan Bush

Palau began with damp hair, and finger-combed in copious amounts of Redken Aerate Bodifying Cream-Mousse. Then, he rough-dried the hair, simply to evaporate the water, before teasing the mane to make it big. Palau twisted up the wild mass of hair into a messy twist before spraying the entire sculpture (yes, this was a sculpture) with Redken Forceful 23 Hairspray.

Makeup was nonexistent, save for a bolt of hot pink on the lips and slightly filled-in brows. The ever-so-mage Dick Page drew inspiration from the collection, which included lots of brights against black. He defined lips with Shiseido Perfect Rouge Fuchsia RS320 Lipstick and insisted on a structured, defined cupid’s bow.

Dick Page

Photo: Nathan Bush

To achieve this, Page used makeup remover applied with a Q-tip in the V-shaped area of the cupid’s bow to sharpen the edges. Punky pink powder pigment was piled on top of the lipstick post-application. “It’s a little faked out without being costumey,” Page explained.

Nails were healthy, per Renee Meyers, lead nail technician for OPI. They were simply coated with OPI Matte Nail Envy. “Marc wanted the look to be clean,” said Meyers.

The overall look was clean, but totally rad.