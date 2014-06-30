30 Dreamy Designer Wedding Dresses to Inspire Any Bride-to-Be

Your wedding day is incredibly important and, obviously, choosing a dress for the big day plays a large role. Your wedding photos are what you’ll look back on in the future to remember the best day of your life, so the last thing you want is to be wearing a dress that looks dated. That’s why looking to designer wedding dresses—most of which are timeless—can be a great way to decide what you like and don’t like.

Obviously, we all can’t afford designer wedding dresses, but they can be used as inspiration, so we’ve gathered some of our favorites—straight off the 2015 Spring Bridal runways—by top designers like Carolina Herrera, Monique Lhullier and Jenny Packham for you to scour.

Let us know in the comments below which looks you love from the gallery above!