30 Dreamy Designer Wedding Dresses to Inspire Any Bride-to-Be

Kristen Bousquet
Your wedding day is incredibly important and, obviously, choosing a dress for the big day plays a large role. Your wedding photos are what you’ll look back on in the future to remember the best day of your life, so the last thing you want is to be wearing a dress that looks dated. That’s why looking to designer wedding dresses—most of which are timeless—can be a great way to decide what you like and don’t like.

What to Wear to a Wedding: A Complete Guide

Obviously, we all can’t afford designer wedding dresses, but they can be used as inspiration, so we’ve gathered some of our favorites—straight off the 2015 Spring Bridal runways—by top designers  like Carolina Herrera, Monique Lhullier and Jenny Packham for you to scour.

30 Wedding Invitation Ideas from Pinterest

Let us know in the comments below which looks you love from the gallery above! 

Carolina Herrera Spring 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Monique Lhuillier Spring 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Anne Barge Spring 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Marchesa Spring 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Anne Barge Spring 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: Photo: ImaxTree

Cassini Spring 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Monique Lhuillier Spring 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Oscar da la Renta Spring 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Watters Spring 2015 

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Jenny Packham Spring 2015 

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Aimee Montenapoleone Spring 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXTREE.com/Paolo Lanzi

Watters Spring 2015 

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Marchesa Spring 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Jenny Packham Spring 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Monique Lhuillier Spring 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Carolina Herrera Spring 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Papilio Spring 2015 

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXTREE.com/Paolo Lanzi

Monique Lhuillier Spring 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Rivini by Rita Spring 2015 

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Sottero and Midgley Spring 2015 

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Watters Spring 2015 

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Sottero and Midgley Spring 2015 

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Marchesa Spring 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Jenny Packham Spring 2015 

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Enzo Miccio Spring 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXTREE.com/Paolo Lanzi

Watters Spring 2015 

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Jenny Packham Spring 2015 

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Anne Barge Spring 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: Photo: ImaxTree

Rivini by Rita Spring 2015 

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

Watters Spring 2015 

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: IMAXtree.com

