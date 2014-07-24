‘Designer Vaginas’ Are on The Rise Among Young Women

It was only a matter of time: After excessive exposure to porn, airbrushing, and waxing, women are officially self-conscious about their vagina, and many are willing to shell out good money to get a “nicer” one.

According to the Daily Mail, around 1,150 women between the ages of 18 and 24 are requesting designer vaginas each year. Yes, you read that right.

So, what exactly is a designer vagina? Basically, it’s plastic surgery—labiaplasty, as it’s known—to reduce the size of the labia minora to make them more symmetrical and smaller than the labia majora. (We were asleep in health class too—Google it.)

The rise in popularity of this type of operation—which is strictly cosmetic, with zero health benefits— is often attributed to unrealistic representations of what female genitalia is supposed to look like, thanks to lots of pornography, lots of airbrushing, and lots of waxing.

While costs for this type of corporal punishment surgery probably ranges, we did some digging and found that in the states, most fall into the $4,000 to $5,000 range.

Call us shallow, but we’d rather take that cash that spend it on designer bags, clothes, and shoes—at least those are visible.

Head over to the the Daily Mail now to read more about designer vaginas