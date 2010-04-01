Designer Shampoo vs. Drugstore Shampoos – Find Out which Brands Come Out On Top

Hair experts and stylists agree that women should wash their hair three to four times per week and maybe even less to let the natural oils do their thing and avoid drying out the scalp. In an effort to satisfy the feminine inadequacy I experienced while producing a recent Playboy playmate shoot, I made the choice to add 200 Hairloc extensions to my Jean Seberg pixie cut. This required a lot more wash and dry maintenance than I was conditioned for (pun intended).

Luckily for me, my roomie Meg D. is one of New York Citys finest hair stylists. I made a trip to see her at Salon V on East 7th Street in the East Village for the four-hour extension process. After she was finished, she gave me the shampoo low-down for my new locks. Yummy smelling samples of the pricey and shine-promising variety filled my handbag. This got me thinking having been a trend and beauty expert for some time now, I am often gifted samples as a way to test and talk about a brand.

Now that I had all of this additional hair, I was going to have to purchase just the right product to keep it clean, healthy, and hydrated. Is it really worth spending the $20 plus for salon shampoo when the local drugstore carries a similar product for so much less? Enter the great shampoo debate. In the name of style and savvy, what works best– designer or drugstore?

Its a 10 Miracle Moisture Shampoo (above), $20, at amazon.com

Yummy, yummy! This salon shampoo has such a great smell and left my hair feeling moisturized, silky, and shiny throughout the day. The product worked so well that its mid-pricey price point was ok with me. With ten essential ingredients including Tahitian Noni Oil, its a 10 is a ten!

Davines Momo Shampoo, $46, at hello-gorgeous.net



Megs Salon V is big on the Davines. The Italian beauty company is dedicated to natural and sustainable product and simple packaging. The scent and price left my hair (and wallet) limp.

I am lucky to live in a city that affords the best in beauty products. Ranked as one of the top five beauty stores by New York Magazine, Miomia Apothecary on Bedford Avenue in my hood of Williamsburg, Brooklyn is just such a place. Shop owner, Katie Chang is so knowledgeable in the art of product and her lovely customer service proves as such. Katie hooked me up with some of her favorites.

Cutler Daily Shampoo, $14, at beautyintuition.com



It makes sense that this product is marketed as a daily shampoo. The scent was not too perfumey or too overpowering so my hair smelled delicately fresh and clean.

Prawduct Shine Booster Shampoo, $14, at amazon.com



Prawduct has the word “raw” in it which is definite truth in advertising. The shampoo is a germaphobe’s dream. It is100% sulfate free and fortified with the anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-allergenic ingredients Manuka honey and Manuka oil– only found in New Zealand and apparently now available in the Brooklyn boutique.

McBride Beauty Grapefruit & Sage Daily Shampoo, $9, at shop.com



Like the Cutler product, this is touted as a daily shampoo and also like Cutler, it smells delish. However, it did nothing spectacular for my hair and I forgot about it by the end of the day.

Having tested the fancy pants stuff, my focus turned to the corner drugstore. I had $20 in cash and was determined to budget below that.

Pantene Pro-V Moisture Renewal, $7.99, at CVS.com



This product slices. It dices. It does everything from lather up in oodles of bubbles to smelling deliciously clean for three days straight. My scalp felt great. My hair looked great and it got my boyfriend’s stamp of approval, which I loved. Best part– its cheap and available everywhere.

TRESemme Moisture Rich Shampoo, $4.49, at walgreens.com



While the product promises to quench dehydrated hair with vitamin E, sunflower, hazelnut, and almond extracts (which are at the very end of the list of ingredients, by the way), it smells much like its top ingredient, ammonium chloride, and left my scalp dry. Great price– but thanks, but no thanks.

Garnier Fructis Daily Care Shampoo, $9, Walmart.com



I love the neon green color of the Fructis packaging and the fact that Sarah Jessica Parker is their spokesperson. I do not love the overwhelming fruity, bubble-gum smell and watery consistency of the product that left me with limp hair.

Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Shampoo, $7.99, at CVS.com



I love this product for its coconut infused ingredients and tropical smell (which reminds me of my days in Hawaii). Even the bright blue packaging and killer formula have me saying Mahalo Herbal Essences.

Overall, while the designer shampoos are chock-full of natural ingredients and smell super delicious, Im not sure theyre the best bang for your beauty buck. The Pantene was cheap, chic, smelled great and did the best job of cleaning my hair. A bottle of a great drugstore brand for every other day and an amazing designer shampoo for when I want to feel luxurious is the perfect shampoo combination for me.

Jess Zaino co-hosts the Style Network’s Modern Girls Guide to Life and appears as the On-Air Stylist for top Style Network reality shows, How Do I Look? and The Look for Less. She regularly appears live as a trend expert on the Home Shopping Network and hosts a style podcast for E! Entertainment. Her expertise has been featured on TV Guide Channel’s Fashion Team and Hollywood 411, USA Network’s Before and After’noon Movie Makeover and more. Jess recently launched her debut clothing line, The Boyfriend Shirt and is consulting and producing lifestyle shorts at Ksino.com Jess lives in Brooklyn and can be found at Jess-Zaino.com.

