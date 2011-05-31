Designer Hussein Chalayan To Launch First Fragrance

Fashion designer Hussein Chalayan, always one to go outside of the box, will be introducing his first fragrance starting July 21 at London’s Dover Street Market.

The unisex fragrance is meant to be a representation of Chalayan’s journeys from Cyprus to London, according to WWD. Named Airborne, after his fall-winter 2007 collection, it was produced by Comme des Garcons.

The scent includes notes of lemon from Syracuse, Tunisian neroli, bergamot, lentiscus from Cyprus, juniper berry, incense, musk and cedarwood. The bottle has sketches of his travels as well. We’re guessing that it will be as unique as his clothing designs are.

A 50-ml. eau de toilette spray will retail for $95 beginning July 21.