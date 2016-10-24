Designer Ellen Van Dusen Shares Her Simple—and Super-Effective—Skin Care Routine

Being at the helm of her own apparel and home textiles company keeps Brooklyn-based designer Ellen Van Dusen quite busy. As such, the 30-year-old founder of Dusen Dusen simplifies all the aspects of her life that she can, including her daily skin-care routine.

Rifle through Van Dusen’s bathroom cabinet and you’ll only find a few products (no hoarding on those shelves), but a few is all she needs. Here, Van Dusen shares her no-frills approach to maintaining great skin.

How would you describe your skin type?

I would say that I have combination skin. It can be dry, it can be oily, and on some days it’s totally normal.

Describe your approach to skin care.

I’m of the mentality that your body can do most of the work for you itself, so skin care isn’t something that I devote a ton of energy to. I do use a couple of products every day, though.

What’s your morning routine like?

I use Cetafil in the shower every day, and in the winter I put on Korres moisturizer afterwards. I tend not to need a moisturizer in the summer. If I’m going to be outside all day, I’ll wear Neutrogena sunscreen.

And your nighttime routine?

I tend not to do much at night. If I’m wearing makeup, I’ll take it off with Clinique makeup remover, but otherwise I just go to bed.

Are there things that you do less frequently to care for your skin?

This is a true throwback, but I still like to use Bioré pore strips. It’s a fun thing to do with friends while watching a movie.

What’s the best skin-care advice you’ve ever gotten?

Don’t overdo it.