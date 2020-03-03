Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Event Features Discounts on Dermalolgica, Sunday Riley and More

Although drugstore products go on sale pretty often (thank goodness), it can be tough to find luxe products at any type of discount. But Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Event is a sale you’ll want to take a look at. Currently, the e-tailer has hundreds of products at up to 20 percent off with code REFRESH. That might not seem like a lot but when your favorite serum costs $118, you can score it for less than $100. Those dollars add up. Plus, if you’re a Dermstore Rewards member points, you get double points during the event.

From now until March 9, nab discounts on goods from Sunday Riley, Caudalie and Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare—to name a few. It’s not just skincare. Need a hairdryer? Harry Josh Pro Tools are included in the sale, as well as skin tech such as Foreo and Dermaflash. Basically, this event will get your hair, skin and nails in check—for less. With more than 250 items, it can be overwhelming. I narrowed it down to some of my personal favorites to help get you started. Happy shopping.

Dermalogica Age Bright Clearing Serum

This brightening serum targets both breakouts and aging skin at the same time. Genius.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

This fragrance-free cleanser dissolves dirt and oil without stripping skin.

CosRx BHA Blackhead Power Liquid

Clear pore congestion to reduce blackheads and excess sebum.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

This cult-favorite serum plumps and exfoliates to leave behind ultra-smooth skin.

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

This deep conditioning hair mask is a best-seller for the way it strengthens brittle strands.

