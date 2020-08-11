Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale Includes Major Deals on Sunday Riley, Oribe and More

It’s Dermstore’s 21st birthday and the retailer is giving us a few presents. How nice is that? It’s your moment to stock up and save big on skin care, haircare, makeup and devices for up to 25 percent off. Plus, there are some brands that will even give you double the Dermstore Rewards points. If you’re not signed up for the program, now would be the time. Grab deals on 111SKIN, Indie Lee, Kevyn Aucoin, Smashbox, R+Co and so many more brands.

From now until August 17, scoop up all your favorite products for less, and maybe even try something new you’ve always had your eye on. It’s a great time to grab gifts too, especially if you have a friend’s birthday coming up, a canceled wedding or just want to show someone you’re thinking about them. Pretty much anyone in your life will be excited to get a ReFa facial massage roller or CosRx’s iconic pimple patches.

Not everything on Dermstore’s website is on sale but considering there are more than 90 pages of discounts, you won’t feel like anything is missing. Trust us. To get you started, we rounded up a few of our favorites. Use code CELEBRATE at checkout to grab your discount.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

HoliFrog Shasta AHA Refining Acid Wash

This cruelty-free cleanser helps unclog pores and smooth rough texture with a blend of AHAs and hydrating oils.

Sunday Riley Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream

Say goodbye to dryness and dehydration. This moisturizer plumps, smoothes and brightness all skin types.

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo

Grab this larger size of Oribe’s ultra-hydrating shampoo for damaged strands.

Harry Josh Pro Tools 2-in-1 Ceramic Marcel Curling Iron 1.25 Inch

Give your WFH hair an upgrade with this 2-in-1 tool for perfect beach waves.

Dermalogica Age Smart Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50

Protect your skin from the sun while you’re treating breakouts, aging and hyperpigmentation.

Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer

Mattify your face and prepare it for makeup with this pore-reducing primer. (Okay, you can’t reduce the size of your pores but you can reduce the appearance!)

100% Pure Fruit Pigmented Ultra Lengthening Mascara

This mascara comes in four shades, each packed with conditioning provitamin B5, vitamin E and oat and wheat proteins.