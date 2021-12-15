These Eye Masks With 10,000 Perfect Ratings Have Shoppers Saying ‘Goodbye Dark Circles & Under-Eye Baggage!’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

After a night of restlessness or in the midst of a hectic week, the last thing you need is to worry about dark circles or puffy under eyes. Apparently, there’s a foolproof way to get rid of these annoyances in just 20 minutes. Amazon shoppers are obsessing over a pair of 24k gold eye patches that, according to them, provides “immediate” results by decreasing puffiness and diminishing droopiness in one use.

The Demora patches have more than 10,000 perfect ratings thanks to their fast-acting capabilities. Shoppers credit them for being highly effective and easy to use.

“I work different hours throughout the week and when I work nights and have to get up early, these eye patches make the difference,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Goodbye dark circles and under-eye baggage! I always put them in the fridge no less than 30 minutes before I put them on (super hydrating!). They are simple, not sticky, NO mess, no smell, just absolutely perfect.”

RELATED: Murad Just Came Out With Its Own Wrinkle-Smoother That Mimics Botox

24K Gold Eye Mask Puffy Eyes and Dark Circles Treatment

These impressive results make sense given that the patches are soaked in supremely nourishing and hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and castor oil, two ingredients known and loved for their conditioning and plumping capabilities. Not to mention, the patches are packed with glycerin and collagen so that when they’re applied to your skin, it gets a boost in elasticity and water retention.

All of these ingredients work together to de-puff your skin, diminish the appearance of fine lines and give it a youthful glow.

“I have used every kind of eye cream for years with NO results and believe me, this result is an absolute first and immediate, which blows me away,” wrote one shopper who said they were shocked after using these patches. “I used this the same day I received it and after 25 to 30 minutes I removed the pads and noticed a difference, literally.”

Each pack comes with 20 patches so you get 10 uses for just $2 a piece. These are ideal for using before big days at work, prior to nights out or ahead of events where you want to look and feel like your best self. They’re simple to use, too. Place the patches along your under eyes and wait for 20 minutes before taking them off. They’re designed to stay in place, so you can go about your day as normal while you use them. Cook a meal, watch the latest episode of And Just Like That… or go for a stroll. Once you’re done, you’ll be able to see and be impressed by how good your skin looks.

“The benefits that this eye mask gives me is fantastic,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “They help make it look like I had an excellent nights sleep… I find that if I put it on, and give it some time to work before applying my makeup and heading out to work, I get much better results. After I put it on, I just go about my morning routine, having my morning tea, getting myself ready, waking up the kids, etc. By the time I am done with all that, the ingredients have had ample time to settle into my skin, and start doing its thing. The puffiness is gone, and I feel amazing!”

Now, excuse us while we stock up on a few dozen of these patches.