Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Hand Cream Makes Crepey Skin ‘Look & Feel Younger’—& It’s Down to $19

As our regimens shift into hydration mode for the winter, if you don’t already use a hand cream, you’re going to want to make sure to implement one. Hand care is of the utmost importance for keeping skin from thinning and wrinkling, and environmental aggressors can only contribute to these concerns appearing faster. While any moisturizing formula will certainly help keep them soft, selecting a product with added anti-aging benefits will shield the delicate area from a loss of elasticity all the more.

Since your hands deserve the best, we’d recommend scooping Dermelect’s Timeless Anti-Aging Daily Hand Treatment—it comes highly reviewed by shoppers like yourself, who claim it’s made their hands “look and feel younger.”

“This hand cream is (like all Dermelect products) just miraculous! Even if I forget to apply it some days, and only use it before bed, it works immediately to moisturize my hands, and (I’m not kidding) for hours afterwards,” raved one person, who even applies it to their upper arms and elbows. “It’s not heavy or greasy, has no scent, and makes my 70-year-old hands look younger immediately.”

The targeted treatment leans on ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, keratin protein peptides, collagen and papaya extract to boost moisture, soften the appearance of wrinkles and exfoliate away dead skin for a softer surface. Additional inclusions like gaba (an antioxidant that topically relaxes muscles) provides an instant tightening effect while gooseberry extract brings a powerful dose of vitamin C to ensure the skin stays plump long-term and that age spots are brightened. Plus, those that frequently wash their hands will love the fact the formula is water-reactivated.

Plenty of reviewers over the age of 45 years old swear by its benefits, from helping their nails look and feel stronger overtime to evening out skin tone. One person shared that their hands no longer look like “crispy, crumpled paper,” while another fan is planning to stock up on the cream so they “never run out.”

“This product has done what no other could do and that is give me soft and supple hands,” raved yet another. “I have tried countless hand creams and NONE have given me the results that I got from this wonderful hand cream! Will definitely be purchasing again.”

Winter is upon us, so make sure to pick up one of these thoroughly vetted hand creams while it’s down to $19. Use code JOY15 from now through December 15 to save 15 percent sitewide and receive free shipping. Make sure to read up on all the other concern-specific products the brand carries, too.

