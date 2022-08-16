This Fast-Acting Serum Leaves ‘Clear and Ageless’ Skin in Its Wake—& It Rarely Goes on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve got good news and bad news: The end of summer is imminent, but so are the consequential sales. As our favorite season comes to a close, plenty of beauty and fashion brands are dropping major discounts to stock our fall wardrobes and refresh our post-summer skincare stashes. But for some, such as Dermelect’s sitewide flash sale, you better act fast—it only runs for two days, which means time is already running out to grab its best-selling product (and any others) for less with code YOU30.

The Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum is by far the brand’s most popular item, and for good reason: It takes dull, aging skin to a healthier, glowing state in as fast as a week, per reviewers.

Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum

“This product is worth the money, believe me,” raved one. “I have very sensitive skin, but once you incorporate this into your routine, it works wonders within a week. The effect of this serum really does smooth my face out and help with preventing fine lines and sebum overproduction. It’s worth at least one try!”

The face and neck serum contains three kinds of concentrated amino acids that quickly tackle fine lines and wrinkles, large pores, acne and uneven skin tone. Whether your skin is damaged from photo-aging, scarred from breakouts, or is going through a loss of elasticity, glycolic acid, salicylic acid and vitamin C minimize all of the above to leave behind a refreshed, younger-looking complexion.

Simply apply the serum onto the skin before bed, and awake the next morning to see visible results, such as “drastically smaller-looking pores, smoother skin and a brighter, more even complexion,” per the brand.

“It smoothed out all of my wrinkles and now my skin is clear and ageless! The look of no acne really says it all,” said a second shopper.

Join us in snagging a bottle while it’s 30 percent off with code YOU30. And don’t skimp on checking out the rest of the brands anti-aging treatments, including a targeted forehead line treatment and a retinol alternative moisturizer for sensitive skin.