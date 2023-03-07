This Is The ‘Only Cream’ That Works on Excessive Redness & Spider Veins, According to Shoppers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Rosacea is a common skin condition that causes red flushing and visible blood veins to appear across the skin. Symptoms can range from mild to excessive, with triggers varying across individuals. Unfortunately for those who experience flare-ups on a regular basis, there is no definitive cure—but the discomfort can be managed with proper skincare, such as Dermelect’s newly released Redness Rehab Sensitive Skin Soothing Cream.

The balancing treatment was created for the sole purpose of soothing distressed skin; it instantly relieves dryness, tightness, redness and irritation upon application, making it a stand-out option for those with ultra-sensitive complexions. It features 10 key ingredients that make these results possible, such as skin-soothing agent allantoin to soften dry patches, licorice root extract to even out discoloration and jojoba extract for extra hydration.

Dermelect Redness Rehab

The cream also brings plenty of preventative aging benefits; willow leaf extract for firming sagging areas, grape seed extract for guarding against environmental aggressors and green tea extract that acts as both a UV protectant and anti-inflammatory.

Shoppers with rosacea say its the one of the few treatments they’ve found that calms down their skin during intense flare-ups. On reviewer shared that they’ve “gotten compliments” on how even their skin became after just three weeks of use, while another noted that the broken veins they typically deal with “are so much better” after routine applications.

RELATED: This TikTok-Viral Airbrushing Powder Is Being Compared to a Popular Seller From Charlotte Tilbury

“I have had rosacea and eczema on my cheeks for over 10 years,” wrote one reviewer. “As I’ve gotten older it’s worsened. Redness Rehab by Dermelect has been one of the few face lotions that my extremely sensitive and delicate cheeks tolerate, but it also tampers done and lessens the redness. I also have less acne and whiteheads due to irritation.”

A 40-year-old reviewer also prone to redness raved about the cream, too: “I have used one full jar of this and it’s the only cream I’ve found that doesn’t sting when applied. The veins on the sides of my nose are also not as visible. I’m going to continue to use and hope the benefits will last.”

The Redness Rehab Sensitive Skin Soothing Cream retails for $42, and will no doubt be a best-seller amongst the brand’s other staples. You can always opt into subscribe & save deliveries to score a 10 percent discount, plus free shipping.