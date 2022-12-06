Reviewers Say This Moisturizer Leaves Ultra-Sensitive Skin ‘Feeling Like Silk’—& Even Their Husbands Are Stealing It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Not to be all boring and talk about the weather, but winter truly is the time to up your hydrating skincare game. Products like hyaluronic acid serums, lip salves and ultra-nourishing creams are bound to be your staples, which is why it’s smart to begin stocking up now before cracks, redness and irritation hit your skin. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place—we’ve got all the intel on what picks should be entering your regimen, stat.

Next to Dermelect’s Savior Skin, a balm that has up to 28 different uses, we’d recommend grabbing the brand’s Rapid Repair Moisturizer. The thirst-quenching formula was made for those with fickle skin—think dry patches from the slightest wind gust, redness from too much retinol. Per the brand, the cream was specifically made for use on the “most sensitive skin types,” meaning it contains super calming ingredients that only leave the face softer and less inflamed with every application. It also can be applied before makeup, because it goes on effortlessly without leaving behind a residue or film on the skin.

Dermelect Rapid Repair Moisturizer

Ingredients like azulene, a blue-colored antioxidant-rich and anti-inflammatory additive, soothes and calms troubled areas, while chamomile and avocado surge the skin with hydration. But the cream’s benefits don’t just stop at strengthening the moisture barrier and tackling dry patches—the inclusion of hydrolyzed collagen makes the formula age-defying, too. With continued use, the product will firm and smooth the appearance of fine lines.

In fact, reviewers have claimed to see a difference on age-related concerns from use. “My husband absolutely loves this,” one person wrote. “Within a few months of use I actually asked him if he started doing Botox since his wrinkles were disappearing drastically where the crows feet were settled in at.”

A second reviewer also shares the cream with their husband, writing “My husband had extremely dry skin due to winter weather, so bad, his face was flakey. I gave him the sample to try and now he’s hooked. So now I subscribe regularly. His skin looks great.”

I don’t know about you, but this product sounds like one to watch—or at the very least, one to pick up for the tough season ahead.