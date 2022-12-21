This Treatment Conceals Damage & Protects Brittle Nails—& Shoppers Say It Makes Them Grow ‘Much Faster Than Normal’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Dealing with brittle nails can be both embarrassing and painful—no one wants to tend to breakage and hang nails on a regular basis. Whether you’re experiencing the above due to constant salon visits (gel manicures can wreak havoc) or simply can’t ever seem to grow your nails out, we’ve found a super affordable solution. Plus, with winter at our fingertips (literally), you’re going to want to ensure your nails are shielded now more than ever.

Dermelect’s Makeover Nail Treatment is an anti-aging product that offers your nails a chance at redemption; the 2-in-1 formula not only conceals existing imperfections by coating your nails with a natural pink hue, but also treats reversible damage by strengthening your nail beds. Keratin protein and a unique delivery system of peptides protect them from future splits and breaks, all while encouraging growth.

Dermelect Makeover Treatment

The brand is no stranger to shopper-loved targeted treatments, including when it comes to nail care products. Each solution-based formula in its nail care collection caters to rejuvenating weak nails, such as the Natural Nail Repair set that specifically corrects damage from acrylics and gel manicures. That said, the Makeover treatment is by far its most popular amongst reviewers and editors alike, and is even an award-winner.

It works so well, reviewers have called the treatment a “miracle” for the transformation it offered to their nails.

“My nails were a mess. They would actually just split which resulted in filing them lower and lower to a point I couldn’t even polish them. Saw this product on Instagram and said ‘why not.’ I have spent so much money on other products that didn’t work so why not try this one. Well a couple of months later I look at my nails and can’t believe I finally have them back.”

RELATED: This Age-Defying Sheet Mask Is Fading People’s Acne Scars ‘Tremendously’—& We’ve Got a 30% Off Code

“I was skeptical when I bought this, but it has surprised me how well it works! It really grips to your damaged nail, promotes growth, and strengthens,” said a second customer on the brand’s site. “I’ve noticed an overall improved look and my nails are growing much faster than normal. I highly recommend this nail makeover!”

There’s no time like the present to up your nail care game. Start by adding the Makeover Treatment into your arsenal of polishes.