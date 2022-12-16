Reviewers Say This Body Cream ‘Practically Eliminates’ Crepiness While Tightening Loose Arm Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Crepiness on the chest, sagging arm skin and stretch marks across the thighs are perfectly normal, yet most people would likely classify them as insecurities. They often arrive with older age, that’s why taking care of the skin beyond your face is equally important for maintaining elasticity. Whether you’re on the hunt for preventative care or are seeking a solution to existing concerns, Dermelect’s Lipo Conquer is up to the task.

This is more than your average body cream; the targeted formula was specifically created to take care of loose skin across the body, cellulite, stretch marks, and even to help reduce the appearance of love handles (alongside a healthy fitness routine). Beyond hydrating dry areas, it brings firmer, more youthful-looking skin by boosting your complexion’s natural elasticity and collagen production.

Dermelect Lipo Conquer Body Toning Cream

Ginkgo biloba is a highly detoxifying antioxidant that encourages your skin’s renewal for softer, brighter effects. Caffeine focuses on stretch marks and skin dimpling, while vitamin A (commonly referred to as retinol) and vitamin E bring plumper, bouncier skin and protect against further aging from environmental and lifestyle factors.

Like most of Dermelect’s targeted treatments, the Lipo Conquer Body Toning Cream comes with high praise from shoppers. One person claims it can fade pesky scars, while another saw an improvement on their upper arms within a month of use. It even works wonders on reversing aging on the hands, per a third fan, too.

“I was skeptical that the Lipo Conquer would make a difference on my sagging arms but since I use and love other Dermelect products, I thought I would give it a try,” shared one reviewer. “I’m extremely happy I did because not only did it help reduce and tighten my underarm sagging, but it practically eliminated the crepey appearance as well.”

People love that immediately sinks into the skin post-application without leaving a greasy feeling. “My loose skin on my abs tightened up just after a couple weeks of using the cream in the morning and at night. I really like the smell, too. So pleasant and fresh,” raved another customer.

With winter just days away, we’d recommend not waiting to scoop this potent treatment. But if you happen to stumble across this story later in the month, make sure to take advantage of Dermelect’s December offerings: December 27 through December 30 get a free Rapid Repair on orders $60+, while December 31 through January 6, get 20 percent off purchases $60+ with code NY20.