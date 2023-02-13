Reviewers Say This Balm Left Their Lips ‘Soft & Crack-Free’ After a Few Days—BOGO 50% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone talks about how the neck and hands are some of the most neglected areas of the body, but I’d argue the lips are right up there with them. They are made up of incredibly delicate skin that’s susceptible to aging quickly, which is why it’s important to nourish them regularly. If you haven’t been doing your due diligence, set aside the drying liquid lipsticks from time to time and opt for an ultra-hydrating formula instead.

As a beauty editor who has tried countless balms and lip masks over the years, Dermelect’s Smooth & Supple Lip Mask Melt consistently sits at the top of my recommendations. Even more so right now, since you can Buy One Get One for 50 percent off with the code GALENTINE through tomorrow.

Dermelect Soft & Supple Lip Mask

Described as a “decadent, leave-on mask” by the brand, the balm’s unique moisture technology forms a barrier across the skin to tackle concerns like dry patches, fine lines and flakes. Its blend of castor oil, jojoba oil, abyssinian oil, evening primrose oil and berry antioxidants bring lasting hydration to the skin, which reviewers say allows for smoother lipstick applications.

“I have tried many brands over the years but none can compare to this amazing product,” shared one customer. “I wear it to bed every night and the next morning my lips feel so soft and nourished. Lipstick glides on smoothly and I never have chapped or cracked lips.”

I perpetually have dry lips (and a pesky skin-picking habit) so having a balm on hand that provides results in a short period of time (or results at all) is much appreciated. Dermelect’s Lip Mask Melt is one of the few that does offer noticeable benefits right away; I have much softer lips within hours of application, which is quite a feat considering their usual state. You know how some balms make your lips drier? Not the case here, I promise.

I’m not the only one who has witnessed swift changes to quenched lips. One shopper claims to have seen “immediate results after a few days,” sharing that their lips are now “soft and crack-free” thanks to the balm.

Stock up during this rare BOGO 50 percent off sale and score two jars for less with the code GALENTINE.

