11 Ultra-Affordable Drugstore Products Recommended by Dermatologists

If you’re new to a multi-step routine, choosing the right skincare products can be downright nerve-wracking. Even after searching the web for hours for the best cleanser, there seem to be dozens of answers and how on earth do we know even works on our specific skin type?! Thankfully, we have skin experts aka dermatologists and aestheticians. Long story short: when we’re in a skin rut or trying to tackle a pesky concern like blemishes or excess oil, these pros know the ins and outs for all complexions. And while you may see them recommend products with high price tags, they also know how to care for skin on a budget.

We touched base with a few skin geniuses to see exactly how they shop the drugstore aisles for those common, but necessary products, like cleanser and a dependable night cream. See their top picks, all under $50, ahead.