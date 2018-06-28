11 Ultra-Affordable Drugstore Products Recommended by Dermatologists

StyleCaster
If you’re new to a multi-step routine, choosing the right skincare products can be downright nerve-wracking. Even after searching the web for hours for the best cleanser, there seem to be dozens of answers and how on earth do we know even works on our specific skin type?! Thankfully, we have skin experts aka dermatologists and aestheticians. Long story short: when we’re in a skin rut or trying to tackle a pesky concern like blemishes or excess oil, these pros know the ins and outs for all complexions. And while you may see them recommend products with high price tags, they also know how to care for skin on a budget.

MORE: 20 Jelly-Based Beauty Products for Your Coolest Summer Yet

We touched base with a few skin geniuses to see exactly how they shop the drugstore aisles for those common, but necessary products, like cleanser and a dependable night cream. See their top picks, all under $50, ahead.

Cleanser: Aveeno Positively Radiant Bright Cleanser

“This cleanser is gentle enough to use on the most sensitive skin, but powerful enough even on oily skin.  Plus, it has a brightening soy complex that can help even skin tone.” – Dr. Joshua Zeichner, MD

Available on Amazon

Photo: Aveeno
STYLECASTER | Dermatologist-Recommended Drugstore Products | Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner
Toner: Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner

“Toners can alleviate redness and irritation as well as provide hydration.  I prefer Dickinson’s Pore Perfecting Toner, which helps to refine pores, remove excess oil, soothe irritation and maintain skin’s natural balance that won’t over dry or strip skin like many other toners.” - Dr. Dendy Engleman, MD

$4.69 at Target

Photo: Dickinson’s
STYLECASTER | Dermatologist-Recommended Drugstore Products | Cetaphil Extra Gentle Daily Scrub
Exfoliator: Cetaphil Extra Gentle Daily Scrub

“This scrub gently buffs away dry, dull skin while cleansing to support natural surface cell turnover. The result is improved skin texture to reveal healthy glowing skin.” – Dr. Dendy Engleman

$9.99 at Ulta

Photo: Cetaphil
STYLECASTER | Dermatologist-Recommended Drugstore Products |
Serum: Avene A-Oxitive Antioxidant Defense Serum

“I love that this serum contains antioxidants to protect again free radical damage. It has a great feel and is non-comedogenic so it works for all skin types.” – Dr. Dendy Engleman, MD

$44 at Dermstore

Photo: Avene
STYLECASTER | Dermatologist-Recommended Drugstore Products | CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Face Lotion with SPF 30
Moisturizer: CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Face Lotion with SPF 30

“It’s lightweight, moisturizing and goes on invisible, so it works for all skin types.” – Dr. Michelle Henry, MD

Available on Amazon

Photo: CeraVe
STYLECASTER | Dermatologist-Recommended Drugstore Products | Clean & Clear Persa-Gel10 Acne Medication
Acne Treatment: Clean & Clear Persa-Gel10 Acne Medication

“This gel has been a long time go-to of mine to clear bacteria and help spot treat and eliminate acne.” – Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist

$4.99 at Target

Photo: Clean & Clear
STYLECASTER | Dermatologist-Recommended Drugstore Products | Differin Acne Treatment Gel
Retinol: Differin Acne Treatment Gel

“This gel is fantastic because it is prescription strength. Retinol increases collagen production and decreases collagen breakdown, so the stronger the better! This helps prevent acne, wrinkles and marks on the skin – a major find in my book!” - Dr. Mona Gohara

Available on Amazon

Photo: Differin
STYLECASTER | Dermatologist-Recommended Drugstore Products | La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Ultra-Light Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
SPF: La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Ultra-Light Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

“As a dermatologist, I want all my patients to wear sunscreen, every day! This is my favorite to use because it provides a light texture with a little tint. The antioxidant complex also protects the skin from free radicals caused by UV rays. – Dr. Dendy Engleman, MD

$33.50 at Ulta

Photo: La Roche-Posay
STYLECASTER | Dermatologist-Recommended Drugstore Products | Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging Eye Treatment Eye Transforming Cream
Eye Cream: Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging Eye Treatment Eye Transforming Cream

“This product contains Niacin and Vitamins B & E, which aid in gently exfoliating the delicate eye skin and in turn reduces fine lines, wrinkles and dark pigment of this area.” – Shay Moinuddin, Aesthetic Nurse Specialist

Available on Amazon

Photo: Olay
STYLECASTER | Dermatologist-Recommended Drugstore Products | RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Night Face Cream
Night Cream: RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Night Face Cream

"This Vitamin A product helps to boost collagen production, soften wrinkles and break up the melanin that causes age spots.” - Shay Moinuddin, Aesthetic Nurse Specialist

Available on Amazon

Photo: RoC
STYLECASTER | Dermatologist-Recommended Drugstore Products | Yes To Tomatoes Charcoal Detox Peel-Off Mask
Face Mask: Yes To Tomatoes Charcoal Detox Peel-Off Mask

“The natural ingredients in this peel-off mask help eliminate dead skin and excess oil to keep the skin clear.” – Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist

Available on Amazon

Photo: Yes To

