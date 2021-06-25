Dermalogica’s “Smart” Serum Responds To Exactly What Your Skin Needs

if you’re anything like me, you deal with more than one skin concern at a time. I’ve got fine lines, PMS breakouts, dry spots and hyperpigmentation to deal with. How much depends on the day. (Thanks, 30s!) Luckily, Dermalogica’s Smart Response Serum is made just for that ever-changing skin. Unlike serums with just one or two active ingredients to target one issue, there are four actives that hydrate, brighten, soothe and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. All in one bottle.

Even better, Smart Response Serum understands what your skin needs before you do, taking a lot of the guesswork out of skincare. The brand calls it “SmartResponse” technology. It gets a little tech-y but basically, when your skin feels dehydrated, oligosaccharides from hydrolyzed beta-glucan kick in to deliver the hydration your skin is craving. Hydrolyzed wheat flour, rich in arabinoxylan-oligosaccharides (or AXOS) triggers to brighten and reduce the appearance of dark spots.

There’s also antioxidant-rich Japanese Cornelia cherry to soothe redness and help skin fight free radicals, as well as plant-based mannose-6-phosphate to plump skin and fight the signs of aging, helping improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Phew! I told you this baby does a lot.

It’s hard to see drastic changes in just a few weeks with this type of skincare, that works to help prevent damage. But using it morning and night, my skin feels plumped and hydrated. Overall, it looks a lot brighter, too. My makeup is going on a lot easier on those dry spots and it’s calming irritation on my sensitive skin. I’ll definitely keep using it and being consistent so the ingredients have the proper time to do their magic.

It’s not cheap, but this four-in-one could replace some of your other skincare so you’ll use less overall. Grab Smart Response Serum now at Dermalogica and Sephora.