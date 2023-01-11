This Nourishing Cleansing Oil Helped Clear Up a TikToker’s Acne—The Before & After Photos Are Shocking

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re stuck in a rut with your acne-prone skin, we’re here to help you snap out of it. Thanks to a TikTok video that’s gained 117,000 views, we’d like to introduce you to a cleanser that removes oil and melts makeup all while nourishing the skin. A cleanser that doesn’t strip your skin of its natural moisture? Consider this product a keeper!

Dermalogica’s Precleanse Cleansing Oil gets all the gunk off your face without clogging your pores. It also conditions skin, leaving it smooth and flawless. Apricot kernel oil, lavender oil and sunflower oil get all the credit here.

And though this cleanser is suitable for all skin types, it’s especially helpful for people with acne and those who want to minimize the appearance of their pores. Not all face cleansers can get rid of excess oil, sunscreen, waterproof makeup and environmental pollutants, but this one certainly can.

According to @livvywolfie, the Precleanse Cleansing Oil helped her clear up her acne and keep it at bay. The before and after photos in her TikTok show just how big of an impact the product has made on her complexion. Her key to success is double cleansing, as she follows up with a Cetaphil cleanser. This dynamic duo might be just what your acne-prone skin needs.

To see the best results, gently massage the cleansing oil onto dry skin. Next, wet your hands and continue to rub the product in, as it turns into a light, milky emulsion. Splash some lukewarm water to rinse everything off.

This cleanser is all you really need to get rid of all of the oil, dirt, products and pollutants that pile onto your skin throughout the day. Shop it now for $47 at Dermalogica to watch your skin become clearer and smoother.

The Precleanse Cleansing Oil boasts an impressive 4.7-star rating on the brand’s site, with one reviewer writing, “I love the precleanse. It helps loosen the daily grime and makeup, but more importantly to me, it leaves my skin feeling healthy and refreshed.”

Another one wrote “I have been using Dermalogica for about eight weeks now, and my skin has not looked this good in years. The redness has calmed down, pores have lessened, and my skin has normalized. It’s great even for older skin types.”

Clear up your acne once and for all with the help of Dermalogica’s skin-saving cleansing oil. If @livvywolfie’s results are any indication, you’re about to see some incredibly positive changes to your skin.