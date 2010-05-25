Dermalogica Keeps Calm And Carries On With New Skincare Collection

Heres what you should know about my relationship with Dermalogica: Im a woman obsessed. Seriously. And it just might be one of the best relationships Ive ever had. Their products are reliable, straightforward and they never let me down. So each time Dermalogica releases a new one, I get something akin to first-date-butterflies in anticipation.

Those with sensitive skin according to recent studies by the American Academy of Dermatology thats more than 50 percent of the population will be especially grateful for this bit of beauty news. The existing UltraCalming products the Cleanser, Mist and Barrier Repair were all reformulated with a fancy new complex made with redness-reducing extracts like oat kernel, red hogweed, and ginger. But the real stars are the two newcomers. The UltraCalming Serum Concentrate is a silky, light-as-air formula that feels soothing on the skin and is substantial enough to serve as a summer moisturizer for oilier types; while the Relief Masque offers an instant panacea for irritated skin. After a laser treatment or particularly vigorous facial it is a major, well, relief.

Dermalogica UltraCalming collection is available at dermalogica.com.

