Dermalogica’s Incredibly Coveted Dark Spot Serum Fades Scars in ‘Days’ & It’s 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When trying to get rid of post-acne spots and hyperpigmentation, you’re likely to come across products that rely on potent acids and antioxidants, like tranexamic acid and vitamin C. Those ingredients have their own merit, but sometimes they can be a touch too strong on the skin. That’s why this on-sale dark spot serum is so good.

Dermalogica’s PowerBright Dark Spot Serum blends three key ingredients to even out skin and fade stubborn marks. With this serum, you’re left with radiant and smooth skin. And it doesn’t take forever to see results, either. The brand says the formula fades hyperpigmentation in days, and plenty of reviewers agree.

“I have sensitive skin, but this doesn’t dry or irritate it!” wrote one reviewer who gave the product a five-star review. “I can actually see a noticeable difference in my post-pimple hyperpigmentation spots. I’m happy with this product and it has become a permanent part of my nighttime routine.”

Keep reading to learn more about the ingredients that make this dark spot serum a product that definitely needs to go in your cart right now. After all, summer’s creeping up and now’s the time to load up on skincare that’ll help you get that coveted golden hour glow in no time.

This serum is a bit of an investment piece, but luckily, Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale is letting take 50 percent off today only.

RELATED: Shoppers Say This $17 Gel Fades Dark Spots In Just 1 Week & That They’ll ‘Never Part With It’

Let’s get into the ingredients that’ll have your skin glowing ASAP. Niacinamide, one of the all-time best at brightening, helps fade dark spots in a jiffy. It isn’t super harsh, making it great for those with sensitive skin, and it’s compatible with other skincare ingredients. It’s also suitable for those with acne.

On top of niacinamide, hexylresorcinol is a lipid that helps tackle stubborn spots and hyperpigmentation. And as if you needed another brightening ingredient to convince you, shiitake mushroom, the most unexpected ingredient of them all, also brightens skin. Last but not least, black currant oil and peony flower assist in giving your skin all the radiance.

“Within 4 days dark spots and patches faded. My skin felt smoother,” wrote one shopper. “After 10 days, skin is brighter and those dark spots don’t have a chance! This serum works with just a tiny amount.”

Be sure to apply this serum after you cleanse and tone your face. The brand suggests one pump for your entire face and neck, and remember to rub it in upward strokes and give it a minute to absorb into the skin.

“I use this once daily in the morning right after I spritz on toner. One pump blends evenly over my whole face,” wrote another reviewer who gave it a five-star rating. “This product is lightweight and I saw results quickly! The holy grail of my morning skincare routine.”

For a quick remedy that’ll vanish your dark spots and prevent new ones, grab a bottle of Dermalogica’s PowerBright Dark Spot Serum. It’s half-off for today only, which is a deal you seriously won’t want to miss.