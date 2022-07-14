This Obsession-Worthy Vitamin C Serum Smooths Fine Lines & Fades Dark Spots In Days

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing more important than having multi-tasking products in your skincare cabinet. Though having a 10-step or more skincare routine is in vogue, versatile formulas save you both time and money, and isn’t that always the end goal? You might be wondering where the heck to start, but to keep it short and sweet, you really only need to find yourself a solid vitamin C serum.

How could a single product be able to do so much? It’s simple: Vitamin C is known to promote collagen production, protect against free radical damage and smooth skin texture. All of that manifests itself in a radiant, even, youthful-looking complexion. That’s why Dermalogica’s Biolumin-C Serum needs to be in your shopping cart right this second. It’s a lightweight serum that taps on vitamin C, lactic acid and chia seed oil. Together, they brighten, exfoliate, protect and firm your skin so well that you’ll be shocked by the results.

It’s not surprising that the product has earned a 4.6-star overall rating, with one shopper saying, “This serum makes my skin look clean and dewy. I’m obsessed. A must for anyone starting to see fine lines.”

If you’re trying to fade hyperpigmentation, get rid of tiny bumps on your skin and lessen the appearance of wrinkles, you’re in the right place. Dermalogica’s vitamin C Serum is ready to instantly transform your skin into an even brighter, dewier masterpiece.

A trio of key ingredients gives this serum its magical, skin-altering powers. The vitamin C complex is made up of two stable forms of vitamin C that work together to brighten and smooth your complexion. Additionally, lactic acid, an alpha hydroxy acid, sloughs off dead skin cells to reveal a stunningly clear and glowy layer of skin. On top of all that, chia seed oil protects skin from environmental aggressors, which is always a must. With an ingredient list that good, we’re more than certain your skin’s about to serve.

“I could tell a difference in the brightness and feel of my face within the first five days,” wrote one reviewer. “As time went on I started to have a radiant glow. I had a few dark spots that are getting lighter by the day.”

To apply, use a full dropper of product and rub it all over your face and neck in both the morning and night. Be sure to do this after toning but before moisturizing to see the best results.

“This serum works incredibly well in brightening dull, aging skin. I am very happy with the results in just the first few weeks,” wrote another shopper.

Don’t put up with hyperpigmentation, uneven texture or damaged skin any longer; Dermalogica’s Biolumin-C Serum is here to bring all of the radiance, protection and clarity you deserve.