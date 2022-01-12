Dermalogica’s New Caffeine-Infused Eye Gel Made Me Look Wide Awake on 4 Hours of Sleep

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re anything like me, you know you need to get 7-8 hours of sleep but you stay up until 2 a.m. watching Yellowjackets and then you have anxiety so you go on TikTok and then then all of sudden you’re getting four hours of sleep. Just me? My poor sleep habits are why I love using de-puffing products that help me fake a full night’s rest. Dermalogica’s Awaken Peptide Eye Gel does just that and more.

This hydrating eye gel contains caffeine to reduce puffiness, palmitoyl tetrpeptide (a synthetic fatty acid) to reduce the appearance of eye bags and succinic acid to hydrate and minimize fine lines. Voandzeia subterranea seed extract helps smooth and brighten, while rosemary leaf extract calms skin and sooths and skin’s moisture barrier. This is especially key for folks over a certain age who get dry under-eyes that look cakey under makeup. (The worst!)

Although $56 is a bit pricey for an under-eye product, there’s no doubt this tube with last you a long time. All you need is a rice-sized amount (so small!) to dab under the eyes and up to the orbital bone. Apply it before your moisturizer, and wait a few minutes before applying makeup. I followed the directions and noticed a difference in my eyes in just 10 minutes. My skin looked so much smoother and plumper before bed that I decided to use it in the morning, too. It’s my skincare routine; I can do what I want.

Although Awaken Peptide Eye Gel isn’t marketed as a makeup primer, those who deal with under-eye creasing and texture will love using it before concealer. That makes this a three-in-one that hydrates, de-puffs and brightens in 10 minutes and even more over time. You better believe with my lack of sleep, cat allergies (and the fact that I own a cat), and salt intake, I’ll definitely be keeping this in my everyday routine.

If you want to get your hands on Awaken Peptide Eye Gel, it’s already sold out at Ulta. But you can grab it — for now — at both Amazon and Sephora.