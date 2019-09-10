This New Spot Treatment Totally Shrunk My Cystic Acne

I’m not exactly sure why (hormones?) but after I turned 30, I started breaking out for the first time in my life. My acne is only along my jaw, under the skin and painful. It’s especially tough to treat because it never comes to a head. I’ve eschewed spot treatments for that reason. That’s why Dermalogica Age Bright Spot Fader took me by surprise. The white pen doesn’t look like anything special—it’s not a pink formula or a star patch or anything Instagram-friendly. Instead, it just claims to reduce the appearance of breakouts and post-breakout marks, all without drying out your skin. Yes, please.

I was feeling some bumps along my jaw so I first cleansed with Renée Rouleau Rapid Response Detox Cleanser ($40.50 at Renée Rouleau), a new product meant to target early breakouts from things like hormonal imbalances. I’ve only been using it for a week or so but I’m already seeing a difference in my skin. I followed it up with the Dermalogica Age Bright Spot Fader, dotting it on the painful spots on my jaw. Although the bumps aren’t that noticeable, I can feel them. I finished by applying Dermalogica Sound Sleep Cocoon ($80 at Dermalogica), a gel-cream moisturizer that softens my dry skin.

I wasn’t expecting my cystic pimples to calm down in just one night but let me tell you, I was pleasantly surprised. The bumps were decidedly flatter and less painful, right on the places I applied Age Bright Spot Fader. The best part? My dry skin wasn’t irritated at all. I was surprised because this contains salicylic acid, which my skin doesn’t always love. But there’s also niacinamide, which acts as an anti-inflammatory, as well as hexylresorcinol for skin-brightening. The combo of these ingredients worked like magic on my skin.

Not only does this pen help clear up acne and brighten dark spots, but it also has anti-aging benefits. Finally, a brand that understands that those of us in their 30s are often fighting both acne and wrinkles. Its “Age Bright” complex helps reduce signs of aging and age spots and helps prevent over-drying.

Dermalogica Age Bright Spot Fader retails for $45 and is available now at Ulta.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.