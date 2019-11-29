My Peach Fuzz Died a Quick, Painless Death With the Dermaflash and I’m Eternally Grateful

My lowkey beauty routine doesn’t necessarily require high-tech tools, but the Dermaflash 2.0 Luxe is definitely an exception. Glowy skin sans makeup has always been my aesthetic, so when something promises to nix peach fuzz, I’m game to try at least once. Admittedly, I was both intrigued and skeptical walking into this because, well, shaving one’s face isn’t something you do every day. Nonetheless, it’s an adventure well worth taking.

If you’re new to the world of weird-looking, but effective lools, the Dermaflash 2.0 Luxe is essentially a gentle razor intended to improve overall texture, smoothness and tone of the face. In addition to removing peach fuzz, it also exfoliates the skin so it can better absorb products and ward off breakouts. Truth be told, I wish I had something like this in my teens when shaving left me with more nicks and cuts than I’ll admit.

But back to the Dermaflash that initially left me intimidated. Inside the box are a bunch of things that almost made me think, “let’s try this later…or never:” the actual Dermaflash (pre-charged and ready to use BTW), Preflash Cleaners, Postflash Moisturizer, a charger and four spare razors. Given how stacked the packaging was, I braced myself for instructions that were equally a lot to take in. Thankfully, my assumptions were way off the mark. The instructions are actually foolproof AF with just a few steps to follow—phew!

Here’s how it works. First, you lather the Preflash Cleanser onto your face, rinse and pat dry. After that, I recommend testing the tool on the hand so you can decide which of the two vibration settings you prefer (gentle or not-so-gentle). This is especially important if it’s your first go-round. Putting a razor to your face, albeit dull, can be intimidating and I find it easier to get comfortable first.

Once your skin is clean and the vibration setting is in place, move the tool across your face in small sections. Within each section, hold the skin taut with one hand and the Dermaflash in the other. Next, glide the tool in short feathery strokes. I found the short strokes to be key and overall, it was so satisfying to see the little fuzzies buzz right off. The Dermaflash is safe to use on the entire face, but be sure to avoid the areas closest to the nose, lips and eyelids. Personally, I also made sure to steer clear of my brows to avoid any unwanted snips, but the cheekbones, upper lip and chin were my sweet spots.

The Postflash Moisturizer is to be used right after shaving, but I did a rinse in-between the two. I guess those tiny adjustments are up to the person using it and their skin sensitivity. The one step you should never skip is getting rid of the single-use razor edge, which you can conveniently eject without having to manually pull and risk injury. It should go without saying, but your face is capable of carrying a lot of bacteria and debris that will sit on top of the tool; no need to keep it as a souvenir.

Overall, I cannot stress enough what a beauty novice I am and how this entire experience took less than ten minutes. That time frame fits very nicely with my minimalist routine, which usually sees me rolling out of bed 30 minutes before I’m supposed to leave for work. So don’t sleep on this lazy beauties—the Dermaflash 2.0 Luxe is normally $199, but right now, it’s only $139.50 on Sephora’s website (thank goodness for Black Friday!)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.