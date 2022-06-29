TikTok Discovered The Affordable, Beauty Editor-Loved Skincare Brand That’s Been a Secret For Years—Here’s What to Buy

Scroll To See More Images

Here’s a secret about the magazine world: When a skincare brand is good, it’s written about. When it’s really good, it goes viral. When it’s life-changing, it’s kept a secret.

Why? Because beauty editors want to make sure their fav skincare stays in stock and out of the hands of everyone else! I know it might seem upsetting, but seriously, you would probably do the same if you had all the knowledge in the world about vitamin C serums and witnessed way too many moisturizers sell out in a day thanks to social media. Here’s the thing, somewhere along the line somebody from TikTok found out about Derma E, AKA the skincare brand I’ve heard just about every beauty editor I know (and I know a lot) rave about, and people are starting to post about it.

So, I don’t feel bad blowing the lid off the secret even more. Sorry, beauty editor friends, I’m a shopping editor. And my allegiance is to the people!

Derma E is one of those skincare brands that doesn’t boast about its incredible products because using them shows how amazing they are. Seriously, I’ve had friends credit their complete skin transformation to its serums and moisturizers. Though the brand has a solution to just about every skincare woe out there, its vitamin C collection is definitely among the most heralded. This is why you may or may not have already seen some concentrates on your FYP.

Like every viral sensation on TikTok, you can expect that these beloved Derma E products will go out of stock sooner, rather than later, so let me give you the low-down on what to buy, as well as what’s popping off online rn. Oh, and by the way, you can get a 25 percent discount on everything when you use the promo code July4 at checkout. Again, my allegiance is to you!

Vitamin C Serum With Hyaluronic Acid

There’s nothing better than finding a serum that does two things at once. Since this vitamin C serum also contains hyaluronic acid, you can expect it to not only brighten and even your skin tone (while also protecting your face from radical damage and pollutants), but also plump and hydrate. It has a stabilizing form of vitamin C, aloe and vitamin E which combine together to form a product that shoppers “can’t live without.”

“Derma E vitamin c serum is such a life saver product,” wrote one reviewer. “I have started to get fine lines, dark spots due to medical conditions and this product is effective on both. Skin feels smooth, soft, glowing and well hydrated … I felt like my skin has got a glow within a week’s usage.”

What’s more, 100 percent (yes, 100 percent) of consumers in Derma E’s clinical trial said the serum improved the look of fine lines and wrinkles, while 97 percent of users said it brightens and improves uneven tone. No wonder TikTok’s beloved Dr. Chris Tomassian recommended it to his 1.6 million followers.

Vitamin C Serum With Hyaluronic Acid $19 with promo Buy Now

Vitamin C Glow Face Oil

There’s something every oily-faced person needs to know: nothing fights oil better than oil. Stop shying away from moisturizers and face oils and use them to your advantage! This vitamin C oil is infused with turmeric which is a savior for inflammation and redness. Basically, it’ll help all of my fellow people with acne-prone skin out on their journey to prevent breakouts, heal blemishes and erase away annoying scars.

In her review, @manda.lauren says she’s using the vitamin C oil to help rebuild and replenish her skin barrier after years of harsh acne products. She says it “instantly nourishes, brightens and illuminates” her skin. Shoppers echo the same kind of sentiment. “I feel this brings life and vibrancy to my skin,” wrote one reviewer. “Though this is an oil, it is not ‘oil-y’ at all. I don’t dread the upcoming very-drying winter months, as I know this will keep my skin feeling and looking alive!”

Vitamin C Renewing Moisturizer

Last but not least, I’ve got to clue you in on this renewing moisturizer that I’ve been recommended millions of times (I’m only slightly exaggerating). Another two-in-one product, this vitamin C moisturizer uses the powers of probiotics, prebiotics and vitamin C (of course) to revamp your skin and give it some much-needed TLC. The trio protects skin from environmental stressors and wipes away signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines.

“After using this cream my skin was visibly brighter and more refined.. less lines and wrinkles!” wrote one reviewer. “Major plus for me!”