Derm Time: Brighten Up Your Skin!

‘Tis the season to have any unwanted dark spots or blemishes peeled, lightened and lasered. The reasoning: You want to be at your most pale when having anything removed so your pigment stays intact, says my fabulous dermatologist Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton. Also, since the weather is cooler right now, you’re not out in the sun all which allows for safer healing time–you never want to expose just-treated skin to UV rays.

I’m a long sufferer of sunspots and discoloration due to growing up in sunny southern California. Even though I have been using sunscreen for years, as I age, these little brown spots keep popping up! A good glycolic peel always keeps them at bay, but you don’t want to go in the sun and undo all the good doc’s handiwork.

Here’s what to consider when getting a treatment:

– Remember to always use sunscreen post procedure, even if it’s cold outside.

Any sun exposure will just bring back all those nasty spots, so stay protected.

Physician’s Formula Organic Wear

100% Natural Origin Tinted Moisturizer

with SPF 15… It’s a mouthful but it’s worth it.

– Try to schedule your treatment for a time when you can go home right after and allow your skin to heal. If you must go out after the treatment, the best makeup to cover any redness is a super sheer layer of tinted moisturizer. My new favorite is the Caudalie Fresh Complexion Tinted Moisturizer because it contains botanicals, which will help the recovery and conceal the redness. Physician’s Formula Organic Wear 100% Natural Origin Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 15 is also a good bet because it contains sun protection and all natural ingredients that won’t irritate sensitive skin.

Please be conservative when having things removed! You don’t want to go crazy and overdo it, taking away every little natural thing that makes us who we are.