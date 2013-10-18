Derek Lam Launches a Limited-Edition Makeup Collection

Designers Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors dove into the beauty industry, launching their own full makeup collections. But Derek Lam is taking a different approach by testing the waters with a limited-edition collection with Estée Lauder instead. Better to wade in the water than belly flop, right?

Sold in a navy Derek Lam clutch, the five piece collection ($85) includes the Kajal Crayon in Near Night (a navy blue), The Mascara in Black Black, The Eyeshadow in Smoked Gold, The Lipcolor in Smoked Blush, and The Gloss in Barely Gold. Tom Pecheux, the creative makeup director of Estée Lauder, used this exact combo for Lam’s spring runway show last month. A simple palette, Pecheux added layers of makeup throughout the show to bring the models from a daytime to evening look.

“I do love the idea that women could use my makeup like my ready-to-wear collection—as part of the wardrobe that creates a personality and a style,” the designer told WWD. “I wanted that functionality in the makeup line. I also wanted to translate what I’m seeing in fabrics and textures into the cosmetics.”

Look for the collection to hit Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Berdorf Goodman, and Esteelauder.com in January.

