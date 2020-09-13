De-puffing Gel Eye Patches That Actually Work

Scroll To See More Images

While I totally understand their Instagram-worthy appeal when it comes to posting skincare selfies, eye masks have always seemed like somewhat of a gimmick to me. While they seem miraculous in theory, I’ve always questioned whether or not they actually work when it comes to brightening up pesky dark circles, deflating under-eye puffiness, and softening the appearance of stubborn crows feet and fine lines in the delicate eye region.

But, I have to admit, despite my initial skepticism, I’ve recently found myself reaching to my freezer (which is where I store all of my face masks for an extra puff-reducing effect) regardless of my enduring doubt about the beloved beauty product’s ability to actually give me some visible results.

Now before I go ahead and officially admit to my change of heart about eye masks, there is the one caveat worth mentioning that not all of them are created equal. While some that I’ve tested did absolutely nothing to quell the swelling, others (somewhat surprisingly) worked like a charm. Whether you’re a staunch believer of the eye-enhancing powers of these cooling masks or are a long-term skeptic with a newfound sense of optimism, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite depuffing gel eye patches that actually work.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Grace & Stella Collagen Eye Masks

“Like an energy drink for your eyes,” these serum-infused gel eye mask patches help perk up tired eyes, while also softening the look of pronounced fine lines and wrinkles.

2. Patchology Moodpatch Tea-Infused Aromatherapy Eye Gel

Infused with brightening and puff-reducing green tea, pine leaf extract, and white mulberry, these soothing gel eye patches give tired under eyes an instant pick-me-up.

3. Mizon Under Eye Patch Eye Masks

Infused with an assortment of anti-aging and brightening ingredients including collagen, snail mucin, and antioxidants, these under eye patches are the perfect quick fix for puffy eyes and dark circles.