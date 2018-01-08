13 Game-Changing Oral Hygiene Products for Your Best Smile Yet

Even if you’re not a fan of flashing a wide-mouthed smile, that doesn’t mean you should completely neglect oral hygiene. Besides brushing daily and bi-annual visits to the dentist, there are a host of habits and products that will keep your mouth in check. And the best part is you don’t have to spend a ridiculous amount of money to snag any of them.

Outside of toothpaste and floss, oral hygiene brands (and some makeup ones, too) have expanded their lineups to include everything from oil-pulling rinses to wipes designed specifically for wine stains. Ahead, we’ve gathered the latest and greatest products that will whip your teeth and breath into check pronto.