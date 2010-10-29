Get Denise Richards’ Fresh & Pretty Red Carpet Look

Denise Richards looked like a million bucks during her press junket for her new TV show, Blue Mountain State. This fantastic day-to-night look was actually created by her stylist on a drugstore budget, and our friends at Hollywood Life got the scoop on how to get her gorgeous look!

Denise Richards can’t lose right now, can she? While her ex-husband Charlie Sheen is apparently going up in flames, the actress continues to look smoking hot. Denise rocked this great makeup and hair look at the relaunch of Lord & Taylor, and I think you should steal it!

This is a perfect solution to go from desk to diva, ladies, and it only takes four products! Add a strip of long false eyelashes like these Shu Uemura False Eyelashes, then add two or three coats of a lengthening mascara like L’Oreal Clean Definition Telescopic Mascara for long, look-at-me lashes.

Her doll pink cheeks and lips only help make this look so fresh and pretty. Use a great flushed pink blush like Revlon Powder Blush in Softspoken Pink, then give yourself a gorgeous pout with L’Oreal Colour Riche Lipstick in Peony Pink.

And there you have it: A perfectly pretty evening look just right for your next date night!

