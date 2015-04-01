Demure Pink Lip Color for Medium Skin Tones

Lip Color Shown: Burberry Lip Mist in ‘Feather Pink’ over Butter London Brilliant Lip Crayon in ‘Teddy Boy Bloody’

You may call it boring, but a neutral demure pink is a great standby. They’re super versatile with finish too, since you can go matte, shiny or satin and any looks great against medium skin tones (you don’t have to worry about the chalky look a matte nude-pink would bring to fair skin, for instance). For a more neutral pink (think a rose nude), use a pencil underneath to pop the color, either slightly lighter in shade or the same shade as your chosen lipstick.