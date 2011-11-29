Demi Lovato’s Extension Comes Out in Concert, Keeps Dancing

Teen pop star Demi Lovato recently made waves when she dyed her hair a bold reddish orange color, a departure from her natural brunette. The starlet has also been seeking a little extra length and volume by wearing extensions, which were revealed during her concert in Kansas City last week.

As Lovato opened her show with her song All Night Long, she stopped for an energetic dance break with her dancers. Perhaps she wasn’t used to her new extensions, or it was just an accident, but either way, one of Lovato’s extensions was ripped out after getting caught on a button on her sleeve. Ouch!

Like a pro, the 19-year-old Lovato sticks with the dance routine even after realizing her extension was caught on her sleeve. The hair mortifyingly stays attached for almost 30 seconds — which surely felt like an eternity for poor Demi!

After viewing the video (pay close attention to :48), what do you think you would have done in her position? We are impressed with how little the snafu fazed her — but not sure we could keep such composure in her place! Take our poll to see what others said about the incident!