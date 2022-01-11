I’m Fascinated & Scared of Demi Lovato’s Spider Scalp Tattoo

I’m so afraid of spiders, I feel like Demi Lovato’s latest tattoo reveal needs a trigger warning. It’s that realistic-looking. The star recently saw tattoo artist Doctor Woo, who posted a photo of Lovato’s spider tattoo to his 1.8 million followers. Lovato didn’t post their new ink on their own Instagram page because, well, they wiped it clean. The only photo on their page right now is a fan edit and pink heart emojis. Don’t worry, we’ve got the tea.

It seems Doctor Woo didn’t just give his client a super-detailed Grandmother Spider tattoo (still freaked out about it) but he had to shave their head to do it right on their scalp. At first, it seemed like Lovato might have shaved their head again but it seems like this was just a section to make room for the large spider. Woo captioned his photo: I’m ok at tatz, haircuts not so much…”

According to Page Six, Woo also gave Lovato’s friend Will Perkins a similar spider tattoo, which has fans talking about the potential link to Lovato. I think it’s pretty possible two people just wanted spider tattoos on their heads without them being a thing, but time will tell.

Though Lovato’s Instagram account is pretty empty they did post about their new ink on Instagram Stories explaining the meaning behind the art. “It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” the singer wrote. “She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web – each one of us having our place in the world.”

I don’t know about spiders but that I can definitely get behind.